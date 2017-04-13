High school baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

High school baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S. Baseball 
 
Fitch 3 Greenbrier Christian Academy 10
 
Lakeview 3 South Range 4 
 
Western Reserve 7 Ursuline 3
 
Rootstown 8 LaBrae 2
 
Canfield 5 Harding 0 
 
Jefferson 6 Hubbard 7
 
Champion 5 Newton Falls 1
 
Mineral Ridge 5 United 11
 
McDonald 2 Jackson-Milton 3
 
Crestview 5 John Marshall W.V. 2
 

H.S. Softball 
 
Campbell 0 LaBrae 11  

Mineral Ridge 0 Springfield 6
 
Lakeview 3 West Branch 2
 
Jefferson 3 Hubbard 4
 
Liberty 21 East 7
 
Poland 3 Howland 5
 
Brookfield 8 Girard 3
 
Mooney 9 Ursuline 7

