Philly made less than expected from Democrats' convention

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia generated less cash than expected for the host city.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau issued a report Wednesday that said the convention last July generated about $231 million in total economic impact. That's nearly $120 million less than originally projected by the convention's CEO and $20 million to $70 million short of a revised projection put out by the host committee.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2p03IyB ) that the convention generated positive publicity for the city that will "translate into economic gains that wouldn't have otherwise occurred."

Temple University professor Ira Rosen says convention economic projections are inexact.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

