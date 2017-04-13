Man gets jail in assault over sexting of daughter

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man angered over the racy Facebook messages his daughter allegedly received will spend up to 23 months in jail for orchestrating a gang assault that put his daughter's suitor and another man in the hospital.

The Citizens' Voice (http://bit.ly/2ov14Q7 ) reports that 36-year-old William Hagenbaugh IV of Edwardsville pleaded guilty to assault and robbery.

Court documents show Hagenbaugh had his juvenile daughter's friend lure 21-year-old Travis Horst to a park, where three masked attackers ambushed Horst and Horst's friend, kicking, punching and stomping the men until they lost consciousness. Hagenbaugh's daughter, who was 16, said she had been getting sexual messages from Horst.

The two other alleged attackers are facing charges.

Horst has not been charged with a crime related to the alleged "sexting."

Information from: The Citizens' Voice, http://www.citizensvoice.com

