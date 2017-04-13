Students turn South Range principal into ice cream sundae

You've heard of a strawberry sundae and hot fudge sundae, but have you ever heard of a South Range sundae?

You start with one scoop of principal. In this case, it's South Range Middle School Principal Dan Szolek who offered to sit in a kiddie pool as students covered him in sweet toppings.

It was principal Szolek's way of rewarding fifth-grade students who once again met their goal of reading more than 2,000 books.

It was one-way students blew off some steam after completing their state testing on Thursday.

In addition to enjoying some real ice cream, Szolek and other school staff members took on the eighth grade girls in a game of volleyball, and the eighth grade boys in a game of basketball.

The school staff won both games according to Szolek, who says in spite of getting some chocolate sauce in his ear, it's worth it if kids read.