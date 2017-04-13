Kasich: GOP in Washington being 'ideological' on health care

Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
A western Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he fatally beat his father with a baseball bat after first throwing bleach in the sleeping man's face to disorient him.More >>
A spectator who posted photos and audio online from the closing argument of Bill Cosby's criminal defense attorney has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 50 hours' community service.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.More >>
Philadelphia police say two men are in critical condition following two separate shootings early Saturday.More >>
Two former high-ranking Penn State administrators have reported to a county jail to serve sentences for how they responded to a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering...More >>
Boaters and wildlife officials say black vultures have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage the last several years at two state park marinas in southern Ohio.More >>
Police say a 60-year-old man has been killed after being run over by a car in Ohio.More >>
Several police cruisers escorted a funeral procession in Ohio after a fight broke out at the church services for the homicide victim.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.More >>
Flooding from a rain-swollen river that closed dozens of roads and swamped yards and basements in northwestern Ohio is expected to recede over the weekend.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>
