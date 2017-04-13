Fire death of Farrell woman ruled homicide

The death of a Farrell woman found in her burning home has been officially ruled a homicide by Mercer County Coroner John Libonoti.

The body of Regina Norris, 46, was found in a second-floor bedroom of her burning Wallis Avenue home on March 25.

Libonoti said that Norris was overcome by smoke and would have been unable to escape through the thick smoke from a fire which investigators have determined was intentionally set.

Blaine Coleman, 63, of Farrell remains held in the Mercer County Jail without bond in connection with the arson investigation.

Investigators say that whoever set fire to the Norris home had actually intended to torch a home next door.

Coleman is scheduled to appear for a court hearing before District Magistrate Ronald Antos on charges of criminal homicide, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and four counts of conspiracy to commit arson.