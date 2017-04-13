Howland man charged for botched attempt to kill dog in Liberty

A Howland man faces charges after Liberty police say he tried to do a friend a favor by shooting his dog.

Police got the call Thursday morning about shots being fired at the Timber Creek apartments off East Liberty Street.

They arrived to find the wounded dog tied to a carport.

Officers say that's when the man suspected of shooting the dog came back to the apartment parking lot with a shotgun and shells on the seat of his pickup truck.

The suspect, Louis Kondoleon, told police that the dog belonged to a friend from Champion Township who had asked him to kill the dog because it was suffering from hip dysplasia.

When shots from a .22 caliber gun failed to kill the dog, Kondoleon says he went home to get his shotgun.

The dog was still alive when it was taken to a veterinarian to be euthanized.

Because police say Kondoleon had the shotgun and shells on the seat of his truck, they are charging him with mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle, which is a felony.

Kondoleon was also issued a summons to appear in Girard Municipal Court to answer one misdemeanor count of committing a criminal act against an animal.

The owner of the dog was not charged.