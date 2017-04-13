Good news, procrastinators: Tax deadline pushed to Tuesday

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

Investigators looking into close call between airliners in San Francisco will try to understand why pilots missed cues they were landing in the wrong place.

Photos taken Saturday by a KITV reporter show the charred remains of the 26th floor where three people were found dead after a high-rise blaze in Honolulu.

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hey, procrastinators: Don't freak out if you haven't finished your taxes. The IRS is giving you a reprieve until Tuesday.

The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday this year. That would normally push the deadline to Monday. However, Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline is extended until Tuesday.

Monday is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia. It marks the day in 1862 in which 3,100 slaves living in Washington were freed.

All the states that usually have an April 15 deadline have delayed their filing date as well. A handful of states have later deadlines.

The IRS has already processed 101 million individual returns and has issued $229 billion in refunds. The average refund is $2,851.

The tax agency said Thursday that nearly 40 million taxpayers have yet to file their returns. Taxpayers can request an automatic six-month extension.

But there is no extension for paying your tax bill. If you owe additional taxes, they are still due Tuesday.

"With the tax deadline approaching, taxpayers shouldn't panic. The IRS has many options available to help people as they finalize their tax returns or if they need to get extra time to file," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.

As last-minute filers rush to finish their taxes, their chances of getting audited have rarely been lower.

The number of people audited by the IRS in 2016 dropped for the sixth straight year, to just over 1 million. The last time so few people were audited was 2004. Since then, the U.S. has added about 30 million people.

The IRS blames budget cuts as money for the agency shrunk from $12.2 billion in 2010 to $11.2 billion last year. Over that period, the agency has lost more than 17,000 employees, including nearly 7,000 enforcement agents. About 80,000 people work at the IRS.

In 2016, the number of people audited by the IRS dropped by 16 percent from the year before. Just 0.7 percent of individuals were audited, either in person or by mail. That's the lowest audit rate since 2003.

The higher your income, the more likely you are to be audited. The IRS audited 1.7 percent of returns that reported more than $200,000 in income. Agents audited 5.8 percent of returns that reported more than $1 million in income.

Both audit rates were steep declines from the year before.

___

Follow Stephen Ohlemacher on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/stephenatap

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.