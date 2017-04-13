CIA director calls WikiLeaks 'hostile intelligence agency'

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida.

As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida.

Left at altar? Store bankruptcy leaves brides in the lurch

Left at altar? Store bankruptcy leaves brides in the lurch

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

Investigators looking into close call between airliners in San Francisco will try to understand why pilots missed cues they were landing in the wrong place.

Investigators looking into close call between airliners in San Francisco will try to understand why pilots missed cues they were landing in the wrong place.

Lighting should have alerted pilots of potential disaster

Lighting should have alerted pilots of potential disaster

Photos taken Saturday by a KITV reporter show the charred remains of the 26th floor where three people were found dead after a high-rise blaze in Honolulu.

Photos taken Saturday by a KITV reporter show the charred remains of the 26th floor where three people were found dead after a high-rise blaze in Honolulu.

By EILEEN SULLIVAN and DEB RIECHMANN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo is denouncing WikiLeaks, calling the anti-secrecy group a "hostile intelligence agency."

In his first public speech since becoming director of the agency, the former Republican congressman says WikiLeaks "walks like a hostile intelligence agency and talks like a hostile intelligence agency."

Last month, WikiLeaks released nearly 8,000 documents that it says reveals secrets about the CIA's cyberespionage tools for breaking into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart TVs.

Pompeo's remarks contrast with President Donald Trump's.

Trump said before the election that he was happy to see WikiLeaks publish private, politically damaging emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.