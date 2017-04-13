Liberty police chief says men involved in dog shooting made bad decisions

A Howland man faces charges after Liberty police say he tried to do a friend a favor by shooting his dog.

Police got the call Thursday morning about shots being fired at the Timber Creek Apartments off East Liberty Street. Officers were told that a man had been observed shooting a dog at least three times. The wounded dog was tied to the carport.

Liberty Police Chief Richard Tisone says the man who did the shooting had left the scene to get a larger weapon and returned while officers were still talking to witnesses. "He basically stated that he was the one that shot the animal and he went back to his residence in Howland to retrieve a larger caliber weapon," Tisone said.

A shotgun and shells were found on the seat of the man's pickup truck.

The suspect, Louis Kondoleon, told police that the dog belonged to a friend from Champion Township who had asked him to kill the dog because it was suffering from hip dysplasia.

When shots from a .22 caliber gun failed to kill the dog, Kondoleon says he went home to get his shotgun.

The dog was still alive when it was taken to a veterinarian to be euthanized.

Because police say Kondoleon had the shotgun and shells on the seat of his truck, they are charging him with mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle, which is a felony.

Kondoleon was also issued a summons to appear in Girard Municipal Court to answer one misdemeanor count of committing a criminal act against a companion animal. The chief says both men made bad decisions.

"He was doing it as a favor to his friend and as a result of that he's going to be charged criminally," Tisone said.

The owner of the dog was not charged.