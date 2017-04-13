Coppola, Kidman, virtual reality in Cannes Film Fest lineup

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida.

As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

Investigators looking into close call between airliners in San Francisco will try to understand why pilots missed cues they were landing in the wrong place.

Investigators looking into close call between airliners in San Francisco will try to understand why pilots missed cues they were landing in the wrong place.

Photos taken Saturday by a KITV reporter show the charred remains of the 26th floor where three people were found dead after a high-rise blaze in Honolulu.

Photos taken Saturday by a KITV reporter show the charred remains of the 26th floor where three people were found dead after a high-rise blaze in Honolulu.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - A Civil War film by Sofia Coppola, a Ukrainian road movie and a drama about AIDS activism are among the 18 films competing for top prizes this year at the Cannes Film Festival , an international cinema extravaganza that organizers hope can help counter rising nationalist sentiment around the world.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux and President Pierre Lescure on Thursday announced a lineup that includes Cannes' first virtual-reality entry, tackles topics from animal cruelty to the migrant crisis and offers four chances to see Nicole Kidman onscreen.

Contenders for the top Palme d'Or prize at the 70th Cannes festival include Coppola's spooky Civil War drama "The Beguiled," starring Kidman and Kirsten Dunst; American director Noah Baumbach's family saga "The Meyerowitz Stories," starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler; and fellow American Todd Haynes' 1920s-set drama "Wonderstruck."

Also aiming to impress a competition jury headed by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar are "Okja,"a fantasy thriller with an animal-rights theme by South Korea's Bong Joon-ho starring Tilda Swinton; French director Michel Hazanavicius' tribute to the French New Wave, "Le Redoutable"; sex-trafficking drama "You Were Never Really Here" from Britain's Lynne Ramsay; and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," a thriller from Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos starring Kidman and Colin Farrell.

Kidman also appears at Cannes in John Cameron Mitchell's out-of-competition entry "How to Talk to Girls at Parties" and in Jane Campion's TV crime drama "Top of the Lake."

Austrian director Michael Haneke, a two-time Palme d'Or winner, returns with "Happy End," whose title, Fremaux noted, bears little relation to its content.

French filmmaker Robin Campillo's "120 Beats Per Minute" looks at the rise of AIDS activism, while Fremaux called Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa's "A Gentle Creature" a road movie "about the situation of Russia."

In all, 49 films will be shown during the May 17-28 festival, including out-of-competition entries and the sidebar competition "Un Certain Regard." Twelve of the films are by women - up from nine last year.

Director Alejandro G. Inarritu will be in Cannes with the virtual reality short film "Carne y Arena" ("Meat and Sand"), reported to be about migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fremaux said it was "a beautiful film, you are shivering when you come out of it." He compared the wonders of virtual reality to the wonders unleashed by cinema's founding fathers the Lumiere brothers more than a century ago.

Security will be tight for festival, which is held just down the French coast from Nice, where an Islamic State group-inspired truck attack killed 86 people in July.

Lescure said security was "at its maximum" in 2016 and "there were no serious incidents."

"I hope to see the same results this year," he said.

Global events will cast a shadow over Cannes' famous Croisette, the town's picturesque seafront promenade, after a year that has seen Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the election of the unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump.

France will have a new president by the festival's opening night, with the final stage of the country's two-round election set for May 7.

In a reflection of changing industry economics, several entries at Cannes this year were funded by Netflix or Amazon. And this hallowed ground of cinema is also making room for television, with previews of David Lynch's revived "Twin Peaks" and a new series of Campion's "Top of the Lake."

Political documentaries include "An Inconvenient Sequel," follow-up to Al Gore's climate-change movie "An Inconvenient Truth"; Claude Lanzmann's film about North Korea, "Napalm"; and actress Vanessa Redgrave's directorial debut "Sea Sorrow," about refugees and those trying to help them.

"Sometimes people say the Cannes film festival is very political," Fremaux said. "It's not true. It's not us, it's not me - it's cinema. The makers are concerned about politics."

Fremaux said he hopes the festival can "look to the future" and hold "the promise of living together in harmony."

___

Lawless reported from London. Masha Macpherson in Paris contributed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.