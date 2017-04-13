Former Struthers dispatcher accused of misusing police computer

A grand jury has found enough evidence to file a criminal charge against a former part-time dispatcher for the Struthers Police Department.

William Diorio, 43, of Poland was indicted Thursday on one count of unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Data System.

Also known as LEADS, the computer system provides Ohio law enforcement officials with access to criminal, driving and other records.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy tells 21 News that when Diorio was working in late January he improperly used the computer system to look up the driving record of a friend.

Under Ohio law, LEADS is to be strictly used for official business.

Although the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force was part of the investigation, Chief Roddy tells 21 News that Diorio's alleged use of the system was not related to a drug deal.

Roddy said that Diorio has not been on the schedule of dispatchers since early February.

Although the indictment specifies that Diorio is not permitted to possess a firearm, Roddy says that police dispatchers are not required to carry a gun as part of their job.