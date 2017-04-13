Former Struthers dispatcher accused of misusing police computer

Latin Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and Northeast Ohio opening performer, Alex Angelo appeared in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Southwoods Concert for the Valley II at the Covelli Centre. It was the second Southwoods Concert for the Valley which Southwoods Health CEO Ed Muransky says it a way to give back to the community. The first Southwoods Concert last August featured Lionel Ritchie who also played to a sellout crowd at Covelli.More >>
Latin Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and Northeast Ohio opening performer, Alex Angelo appeared in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Southwoods Concert for the Valley II at the Covelli Centre. It was the second Southwoods Concert for the Valley which Southwoods Health CEO Ed Muransky says it a way to give back to the community. The first Southwoods Concert last August featured Lionel Ritchie who also played to a sellout crowd at Covelli.More >>
In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...More >>
In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>