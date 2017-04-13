Sheriffs defend court security in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney is now reinstating security measures in her next death penalty case that the sheriff's department has long practiced.

Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News his deputies have always shackled and handcuffed defendants coming and going from court except when judges grant an order as in the Robert Seman case where they don't want them to appear as though they're in custody.

Seman was to appear like a normal citizen as he walked through the courthouse on Monday, and Mahoning County's sheriff says he had no problem with the distance both deputies maintained as they escorted him shortly before he rushed towards the railing and jumped to his death. That's because they needed to have room to pull their guns if necessary.

"Those are the rules of the court when an individual is in trial. They are to be dressed in plain clothes. He has a leg restraining device on but no handcuffs or leg restraints, like shackles, due to the fact that the courts do not want the individuals on trial to be seen with restraining devices on or per se in custody of the sheriff's office," Greene said.

In Trumbull County, the court administrator says all defendants are led over from the jail to the court in shackles and handcuffs and the jury is kept out of view in special rooms initially. Obviously, Trumbull County has a different set-up with deputies having to walk inmates across the street to the courthouse so it would make sense that they have to take precautions so that inmates don't try to make a run for it.

The Trumbull sheriff bases security on a case by case basis we're told, and in some instances additional restraints are used for defendants who may be unruly in the courtroom.

Sheriff Ray Stone in Columbiana says all sheriffs are responsible for answering to the judge's orders.

But one thing they do differently in Columbiana for defendants on or approaching trial is put an ankle bracelet on them with a shocking device.

"We also have control of the button that we can electronically shock them at moments notice if they take off running, and that usually stops the flight that's for sure. They're not going to run. Most of the defendants are compliant and they're watched. The deputies are right there, but we also have bailiffs on that floor too. So there are at least four uniformed officers in the presence of the defendant going for a felony case like that. So there's nowhere to run anyway," Stone said.

Columbiana's sheriff also says it's his belief that even handcuffs wouldn't have been enough to stop Seman from taking his own life on Monday.