Ex-student charged with sexual assault in school auditorium

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania high school senior has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in the auditorium, then threatening to kill himself, the girl and others at school.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Carroll faces a preliminary hearing May 15 on statutory sexual assault and terroristic threat charges involving Latrobe High School.

Carroll's attorney says he's been cooperating with police and is fulfilling his graduation requirements online since he stopped attending classes after the October incident. He's accused of having sex with the girl between rows of seats while others were in the auditorium.

Police say he later made the threats because he feared the girl would tell everyone about the assault.

Defense attorney Michael Ferguson says Carroll "is a very good kid but he has struggled mightily with this situation."

