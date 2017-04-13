Steelers' Golson briefly detained at Alabama airport

Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>