Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file divorce petitions

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

Authorities don't know why two cousins escalated from petty crimes to allegedly luring four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killing them.

Authorities don't know why two cousins escalated from petty crimes to allegedly luring four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killing them.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

Travel ruling paves way for more refugees, but appeal awaits

Travel ruling paves way for more refugees, but appeal awaits

Descendants of hundreds of black men who participated in the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study want a judge to give them any money remaining from a $9 million legal settlement.

Descendants of hundreds of black men who participated in the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study want a judge to give them any money remaining from a $9 million legal settlement.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are formally ending their marriage with divorce petitions that seek joint custody of their three children.

The actors both filed petitions in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The filings were made without attorneys and are virtually identical. Neither lists a date of separation.

The couple announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

At the time, they said they were committed to co-parenting their three children, who range from 5 to 11, and would not comment further on their breakup.

Affleck announced last month that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The actors met while making 2003's "Daredevil," in which they both played superheroes.

The filing was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.