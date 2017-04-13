Canfield man sent to prison for child pornography convictions - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield man sent to prison for child pornography convictions

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A 69-year-old Canfield man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a fraction of the original 52 charges for which he was indicted in a child pornography investigation.

Paul Clymer was handed a five year sentence during Thursday's court appearance.

Clymer was indicted in December on twenty seven counts of illegal use of minors in nudity oriented performances and twenty five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

In January he pleaded guilty to two of the nudity charges and fifteen of the obscenity counts.

Clymer's sentencing comes nearly five years after authorities searched Clymer's residence on Colonial Drive.

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Crimes Against Children Unit confiscated computers and other electrical devices from Clymer during the search.

Forensic experts examined the devices and found images and videos of children engaged in sexual situations.

In some instances authorities had no way of knowing the actual age of the girls depicted, but one was identified as being two years old on the video was still sucking her thumb.

Investigators say Clymer shared some of the pornography over the internet with an undercover agent.

As part of his sentence, Clymer will be required to register as a sex offender when he completes his prison term.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Sunday, July 16 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-07-16 05:59:30 GMT
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>

  • Feds appeal judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

    Feds appeal judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

    Sunday, July 16 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-07-16 05:46:15 GMT
    Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.More >>
    Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.More >>

  • Poll of people attending Trumbull fair approve Donald Trump

    Poll of people attending Trumbull fair approve Donald Trump

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:15:52 GMT

    In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for  favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...

    More >>

    In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for  favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms