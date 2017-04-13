Canfield man sent to prison for child pornography convictions

A 69-year-old Canfield man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a fraction of the original 52 charges for which he was indicted in a child pornography investigation.

Paul Clymer was handed a five year sentence during Thursday's court appearance.

Clymer was indicted in December on twenty seven counts of illegal use of minors in nudity oriented performances and twenty five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

In January he pleaded guilty to two of the nudity charges and fifteen of the obscenity counts.

Clymer's sentencing comes nearly five years after authorities searched Clymer's residence on Colonial Drive.

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Crimes Against Children Unit confiscated computers and other electrical devices from Clymer during the search.

Forensic experts examined the devices and found images and videos of children engaged in sexual situations.

In some instances authorities had no way of knowing the actual age of the girls depicted, but one was identified as being two years old on the video was still sucking her thumb.

Investigators say Clymer shared some of the pornography over the internet with an undercover agent.

As part of his sentence, Clymer will be required to register as a sex offender when he completes his prison term.