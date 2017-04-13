YSU holds rally and march against sexual assault

Dozens of people gathered on the Youngstown State University campus Thursday night to rally against sexual assault violence.

To mark National Sexual Assault Month, participants gathered near the rock at the center of campus for the Take Back the Night rally and march.

The event is dedicated to anyone affected by sexual assault, from survivors to family and friends. Marchers joined in solidarity chanting words of encouragement.

The event addressed rape, sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, sexual harassment and stalking.

The march honors the survivors of sexual assault and focuses on educating people about issues related to rape and sexual violence.

Organizer Cryshana Jackson PHD, told 21 News victims need to know how to get help and feel comfortable about stepping forward.

"Before they come forward, there is some shame if you are a victim. What we want to do is take that away. We want people to know that no matter what happens, you know it's not your fault," said Jackson.

The march has become an annual event for YSU.