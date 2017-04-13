YSU holds rally and march against sexual assault - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU holds rally and march against sexual assault

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Dozens of people gathered on the Youngstown State University campus Thursday night to rally against sexual assault violence. 

To mark National Sexual Assault Month, participants gathered near the rock at the center of campus for the Take Back the Night rally and march.

The event is dedicated to anyone affected by sexual assault, from survivors to family and friends.  Marchers joined in solidarity chanting words of encouragement. 

The event addressed rape, sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, sexual harassment and stalking.

The march honors the survivors of sexual assault and focuses on educating people about issues related to rape and sexual violence.

Organizer Cryshana Jackson PHD, told 21 News victims need to know how to get help and feel comfortable about stepping forward.

"Before they come forward, there is some shame if you are a victim. What we want to do is take that away. We want people to know that no matter what happens, you know it's not your fault," said Jackson. 

The march has become an annual event for YSU. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Sunday, July 16 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-07-16 07:42:33 GMT
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>

  • Feds appeal judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

    Feds appeal judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

    Sunday, July 16 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-07-16 07:35:28 GMT
    Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.More >>
    Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.More >>

  • Poll of people attending Trumbull fair approve Donald Trump

    Poll of people attending Trumbull fair approve Donald Trump

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:15:52 GMT

    In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for  favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...

    More >>

    In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for  favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms