Woman shot in the back on Youngstown's East Side

Youngstown police detectives are trying to determine if a domestic situation is behind a shooting on the city's East Side.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Lansdowne Boulevard shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday when someone reported finding a woman who had been shot in the back.

The victim, Shanell Tomlin, 26, of Youngstown, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say Tomlin was found in the back seat of a car.

Detectives have not said if they have any suspects in mind.