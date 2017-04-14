Hubbard High School mock car crash

“Think twice,” said Hubbard senior, Katie Fagundes.

Think Twice. Two simple words with heavy meaning when it comes to prom season. This week Hubbard High School brought awareness to the risks of drunk and distracted driving with a mock car crash.

“Kind of put it into a pretty real perspective of what could happen on prom night and these situations and the fact that it could happen to them and it could happen in our community and we are trying to avoid that as much as possible,” said Hubbard teacher, Mary Davis.

Students played different roles in the mock crash acting out everything from a drunk driving arrest to emergency crews helping victims. The mock crash even had one person die on the scene.

The junior and senior students along with some parents learned everything that can happen when making these life changing decisions with drunk or distracted driving.

“Now seeing everything that has to go through and everything that happened that there are some unintended consequences that come with things that a lot of people don't think of,” said Katie Fagundes.

The emotions for the parents of the students that went through this mock crash felt very real.



“I was ready to cry,” said Hubbard parent, Denis Fagundes.

So real that many of these parents were near tears and couldn't even imagine getting a phone call after an accident like this.

“I'm hoping that they bring something away from this that will set in their memory before they pick up that can before they pick up that bottle before they get behind the wheel,” said Fagundes.

The high school staff received plenty of support from the parents to recreate this type of crash in hopes the students will think twice about these situations.

“When it comes time to prom night we hope they think about this and think about this experience and how it made them feel,” said Davis.