Local organization sits down with Portman rep on potential town hall

A local organization that has repeatedly pushed for an open town hall with U.S Senator Rob Portman was able to sit down with one of his representatives this week.

The Valley Voices United for Change met with the representative in a closed door meeting Thursday night.

The group met to take a stand to protect healthcare benefits and speak against cuts to Medicare and Medicaid

The group says they appreciated the dialogue, but still feel Portman should hold an open town hall meeting.

"We believe that the Mahoning Valley deserves a direct, open town hall with Senator Portman," said Karen Zehr, a member of the Valley Voices United for Change. "We asked the representative if he could share that last time Senator Portman ever had a town hall, and he could not provide us with one instance that he provided a town hall in the Mahoning Valley."

The group says they are asking for a response from Senator Portman by April 28th, as to when he can hold a town hall in the area.

21 News reached out to Senator Portman's spokesperson for comment, but have not heard back.

The Valley Voices United for Change wants to address concerns such as the opioid epidemic, budget concerns, education, job opportunities and the health and safety of the communities through the Mahoning Valley.