Youngstown bomb squad defuses pipe bomb in Trumbull County

The Youngstown Bomb Squad has defused a pipe bomb found in the basement of a Trumbull County home on Friday.

A man who recently purchased a home on the 3000 block of Bradley Brownlee Road found a pipe equipped with a fuse while cleaning out his basement.

The homeowner took the device outside and called 9-1-1.

First responders blocked Bradley Brownlee Road between Route 5 and Ridge Road, and people were evacuated from a nearby church.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad attempted to use a robot to retrieve the pipe.

When that didn't work, a member of the bomb squad suited up in protective gear and moved the bomb to a nearby field.

An officer fired a gunshot to knock the end off the pipe, revealing that it was filled with black powder.

The bomb squad also searched the home for other explosive devices.

Neighbors tell 21 News that the home had been vacant for about 12 years.

Authorities are trying to find out who left the bomb in the basement, and for how long it was there.