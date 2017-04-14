Youngstown bomb squad defuses pipe bomb in Trumbull County

The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in North Jackson are closed until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol. The patrol says they are on the scene of the accident, which happened at the Interstate and Bailey Road. There is no word yet on any injuries. This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.More >>
Eastbound on Interstate 76 in North Jackson is closed at State Route 534 until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash involving several vehicles, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation.More >>
Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen who went missing after leaving her home. The juvenile's name is Isabyl Rebekah Royer and police say she is from Farmington Township. Police describe Royer as 5'6", weighing 150 pounds and has blond hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon and gray shirt and black pants, carrying a black bag. Call police if you see Royer.More >>
Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen who went missing after leaving her home. The juvenile's name is Isabyl Rebekah Royer and police say she is from Farmington Township. Police describe Royer as 5'6", weighing 150 pounds and has blond hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon and gray shirt and black pants, carrying a black bag. Call police if you see Royer.More >>
Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>