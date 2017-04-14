Youngstown bomb squad defuses pipe bomb in Trumbull County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown bomb squad defuses pipe bomb in Trumbull County

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio -

The Youngstown Bomb Squad has defused a pipe bomb found in the basement of a Trumbull County home on Friday.

A man who recently purchased a home on the 3000 block of Bradley Brownlee Road found a pipe equipped with a fuse while cleaning out his basement.

The homeowner took the device outside and called 9-1-1.

First responders blocked Bradley Brownlee Road between Route 5 and Ridge Road, and people were evacuated from a nearby church.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad attempted to use a robot to retrieve the pipe.

When that didn't work, a member of the bomb squad suited up in protective gear and moved the bomb to a nearby field.

An officer fired a gunshot to knock the end off the pipe, revealing that it was filled with black powder.

The bomb squad also searched the home for other explosive devices.

Neighbors tell 21 News that the home had been vacant for about 12 years.

Authorities are trying to find out who left the bomb in the basement, and for how long it was there.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Eastbound I-76 closed after several crashes

    Eastbound I-76 closed after several crashes

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:45:33 GMT

    The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in North Jackson are closed until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol. The patrol says they are on the scene of the accident, which happened at the Interstate and Bailey Road. There is no word yet on any injuries. This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.

    More >>

    Eastbound on Interstate 76 in North Jackson is closed at State Route 534 until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash involving several vehicles, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

    More >>

  • Some residents couldn't hear alarms in deadly Honolulu blaze

    Some residents couldn't hear alarms in deadly Honolulu blaze

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:29:00 GMT
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>

  • More hurdles as Senate again delays vote on GOP health bill

    More hurdles as Senate again delays vote on GOP health bill

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:27:53 GMT
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms