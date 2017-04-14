Section of State Route 14 opens again in Goshen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Section of State Route 14 opens again in Goshen

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio -

The more than 3,000 drivers who have been avoiding a stretch of State Route 14 outside Salem no longer have take a detour.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it has re-opened Route 14 in Goshen Township between West Pine Lake Road and State Route 14 T at 4 p.m.

Crews have completed work on replacing a culvert.

