Cortland woman struck by suspected shoplifter's Jeep

Warren police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shoplifting that turned into a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Police arrived at the Citi Trends in the Warren Plaza Thursday afternoon to find a woman had been hit by a car driven by a woman who allegedly shoplifted from the store.

An employee from the store told police the woman had shoplifted approximately $50 worth of clothing and other items.

Police say while the employee was watching the woman gathering the items in her purse, she began to take pictures of her on a cellphone.

When the suspect noticed the employee taking pictures, she ran out of the store and hopped into her Jeep, according to the police report.

As the Jeep drove off, police say it struck a woman who had stopped to see what was going on.

21 News spoke to the victim, who said that her two children, ages three and four, ran to their car before the suspect's Jeep drove away.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, said if she had not jumped out of the way, she would have been run over.

"If that was one of my children, I don't know what I would do," she said. "I want her to see her pay for what she did."

The victim did not suffer major injuries, but did have some bruising.

She said she will speak to a detective about filing charges.

Police say the Jeep drove northbound toward the Elm Plaza.

Officers drove by the suspect's house, but could not find her vehicle at that time.

Police are still investigating.