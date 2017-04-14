Routine traffic stop in Warren turns up gun, pot, and bible

Warren police who pulled over a car for a routine traffic violation on Thursday turned up a book bag containing a loaded handgun, marijuana, a bible, and the suspect's high school diploma.

Officers say they pulled over Richard Weaver's car on East Market Street Tuesday afternoon because he made a turn from the wrong lane.

When Weaver refused to allow police to search his car for weapons, the officer began writing a ticket for the traffic violation after calling for a drug-sniffing police dog to conduct a search outside of the car.

After the handler said his dog indicated there was something suspicious in the car, a more extensive search discovered a book bag in the trunk.

The officer said he could smell marijuana and unzipped the bag, where he found a 9 mm handgun with a loaded extended magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition, ten baggies of marijuana, Weaver's high school diploma, and a bible.

Weaver, 29, of Warren, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on weapons charges, as well as he traffic violations and trafficking in marijuana.

The suspect pleaded not guilty during a video arraignment on Friday, and his bond was set at $2,500

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 2.