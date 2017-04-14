Former operators of burned Boardman restaurant open new business

Owners of Jewels and More cut the ribbon on their new location in the 2 thousand block of Mahoning Avenue.

The jewelry store is an expansion of the Southern Park Mall location, but for two of the owners, it's also a second chance.

Part owner Sonia Bhatia and Rajendra Ingle were found guilty of the 2013 arson that destroyed the Spice of India in Boardman.

Ingle was sentenced to a year in prison, while Bhatia was sentenced to 20 days.

Bhatia says this store is allowing her to put that in the past, and give back to her community.

"Everyday is a second chance, you know what I mean? You look at every day as you woke up, you have another second chance, you do better for your city," says Bhatia.

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber was on hand to help with the ribbon cutting. Co-owner Antwan Millender says he relies on the chamber's support to help develop and grow his business locally.

"The reason I'm in business is that I like to give back. All fo this, I've been doing my realty business for a little minute here. I like local. I feel like our motto is shop local, stay local. So I just want to give back to the local community," adds Millender.

Jewels and more will be open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM.