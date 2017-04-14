Hit and run driver shuts down South Avenue in Youngstown

Youngstown police caught up with the driver suspected of causing an accident that shut down South Avenue on Friday.

Witnesses say a car hit a pole at South Avenue and Hilton Avenue at around 4 pm, snapping a utility pole and bringing down wires.

The black Monte Carlo kept driving, but police caught up with the car about three blocks west of the accident, at Hilton and Southern Boulevard.

There is no information on the name of the driver, or if he was injured.

Ohio Edison was called out to replace the pole, but as of 5 pm, South Avenue remained closed at the intersection because cable lines were still on the roadway.