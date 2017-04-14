Power restored after second crash on Youngstown's South Side

While Youngstown police were still in the process of dealing with an accident that snapped a utility pole on South Avenue, officers were called to a second crash that also took out a pole on the South Side.

A pickup truck crashed into the pole on Glenwood Avenue near Carroll Street at around 5 p.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the pole was still leaning against the truck, which was up on only two wheels.

An ambulance was called, but the driver was not was injured.

Power was cut to nearly 500 homes and businesses until Ohio Edison crews were able to make repairs.