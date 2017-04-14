Trumbull County man finds bomb in his basement

The discovery of a pipe bomb causes evacuations and a road closing in Trumbull county on Friday.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called out to disarm the device.

Bradley Brownlee Road in Johnston township was blocked to traffic in both directions while authorities awaited the bomb squads arrival.

Lee Nichols had taken a vacation day to start cleaning up the house he had just purchased last week. He was picking up trash in the basement when he realized he was holding a bomb.

"I picked it up and looked at it and realizing what it was, I was like, it's a bomb," said Nichols. With it already in his hand, Nichols decided to get it out of the house. "Realizing what it was I ran it out and sat it up on the front porch," Nichols said.

The bomb squad deployed it's robot, but it was unable to reach where the pipe was on the elevated porch. So a squad member put on a protective suit and retrieved it. The device had the classic caps on both ends and fuse in the middle.

"We determined It was an actual pipe bomb and it was loaded with black powder," said Doug Bobovnyik, leader of the bomb squad.

A meeting that was underway in a church next door was evacuated along with a house next door.

While Nichols and neighbors looked on, the device was removed to a vacant lot behind the house where a shot was fired to disarm it.

Bobovnyik said the device had the potential to do serious damage. "People under estimate the danger of a pipe bomb. It's equivalent to a military hand grenade. When it detonates the pipe comes apart and shrapnel goes everywhere," according to Bobovnyik.

Nichols says the house has been vacant for more than a decade, and he believes the last occupant is now deceased.

The bomb squad was doing a sweep of the house just to make sure there were no other devices inside.

