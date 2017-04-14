Drug agents raid Poland rental property owned by Commissioner Traficanti

21 News has learned that a rental property owned by Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti was raided by the Mahoning County Drug Task Force.

It's part of an on-going investigation that began approximately one month ago.

Commissioner Traficanti says he only learned about the raid on 21 News.

But less than 24 hours after Mahoning County's Drug Task Force agents were at one of his rental properties in the six-thousand block of Clingan Road, Commissioner Traficanti says he took quick action to evict his tenant. He says drug activity won't be tolerated.

The Commander of the Drug Task Force, Jeff Solic says in the last month during their investigation of one unit in the duplex, they've made controlled buys of both the potentially deadly drugs heroin and fentanyl.

"It started out with numerous complaints into the Poland Township Police Department of high traffic, and short stays that are consistent with drug trafficking. Those reports were funneled to the Drug Task Force officer from Poland Township," Commander Jeff Solic said.

A single adult female with both a drug and criminal history -- is at the center of the investigation, and evidence taken is now being tested.

"We found some white powder, brown powder, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of U.S. currency," Commander Solic said.

The owner of the rental property, Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti says:

"I feel like a victim here. I learned about this on the news. I knew the tenant was in rehab, but I thought she was doing well. As a landlord she will be evicted, that process has already started. Drugs are not allowed on any property that I own, and I own over 40 properties. I take this very seriously. But I can't possibly know what everyone is doing behind closed doors."

The Commander of the Drug Task Force says the drugs were being sold and used at the home. The suspect will be charged in the near future. The woman's name is not being released at this time.