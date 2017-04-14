Prayer gathering held for Warren 4th grader with brain cancer

A 10-year-old Warren boy suffering from brain cancer was the focus of a prayer gathering Friday night.

Friends, family and community members all came together in front of Jaden Poole's home in Warren.

Jaden's mother, Celeste Rodgers, noticed in early September that her son's balance was off and he was vomiting. Doctors blamed it on a stomach virus.

"If the doctor would have explored other avenues, we might have caught it in time," said Rodgers.

The Warren JFK 4th grader was diagnosed with brain cancer in late October after Rodgers demanded a CT scan.

Doctors discovered the mass in his brain, called Glioblastoma Multiforme. He is not undergoing any treatment.

"Because with radiation it would have killed a lot of good cells along with bad cells and I didn't want him to have to spend what ever time he has left here in a hospital," said Jaden's mother.

Saturday April 15th is Jaden Strong day in Trumbull County from noon until 4 p.m.

There will be food and games for kids and families.

An April 29th rummage sale will take place on the Jaden Strong Facebook page.

The family is hoping the events will help raise money for the care of Jaden and allow him to be surrounded by friends and family members as he is going through this tough time.