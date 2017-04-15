Lordstown road open after tree knocks pole and wires down - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown road open after tree knocks pole and wires down

Posted: Updated:
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

A road in Lordstown is open after police say a tree unexpectedly fell over into the street Saturday.

Police tell 21 News the tree knocked over a utility pole, and the wires were smoking at one point.

Palmyra Road between Ernest Lyntz Road and Newton Falls Bailey Road was where the incident occurred.

Police say they and Lordstown fire were on scene, as well as Ohio Edison.

The workers were able to remove the tree out of the street Saturday evening. 

