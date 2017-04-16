Rue 21 closing 400 stores including two in Mercer County

Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing

A Pittsburgh based teen fashion retailer has announced it is closing more than half of it's 700 stores around the country, including two in Mercer County.

Rue 21 announced last week that it made what company officials said was a difficult but necessary decision to shut down 400 stores.

The list includes 12 Pennsylvania stores, including the Shenango Valley Mall location and the store in the Grove City Premium Outlets.

The company did not say when the stores will close.

Sixteen Ohio stores are on the closing list.

Locations at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Summit Square in East Liverpool and West State Square in Alliance, Ohio are not included on the list of closings.

Two Shenango Valley Mall anchor stores, Sears and Macy's, closed their doors last month.

Sears made the closing announcement in December. Macy's followed with its closing plans in January.

Closing Locations

ALABAMA

Premiere Place Shopping Center

1919 Cobbs Ford Road

Prattville, AL 36066-7211

East Chase Plaza

2472 Berryhill Road

Montgomery, AL 36117-3586

Colonial Promenade

300 Colonial Promenade Parkway (suite #700)

Alabaster, AL 35007-3137

Saraland Gateway Centre

960 Industrial Parkway

Saraland, AL 36571

Valley Bend at Jones Farm

2722 Carl T Jones Drive SE

Huntsville, AL 35806

Colonial Promenade Fultondale

3477 Lowery Parkway (suite 107)

Fultondale, AL 35068

Eastwood Village

1624 Montclair Road (suite 100)

Irondale, AL 35210

Promenade of Tutwiler Farms

1616 Gadsden Highway (suite 100)

Birmingham, AL 35235

French Farms Pavilion

229 French Farms Boulevard (suite G)

Athens, AL 35611

Colonial Promenade Tannehill

4863 Promenade Parkway (suite 113)

Bessemer, AL 35022

Heritage Square

7696 Highway 72 NW (suite 340)

Madison, AL 35757

Cullman Shopping Center

1200 Cullman Shopping Center NW

Cullman, AL 35055

Scottsboro Marketplace

24833 John T. Reid Parkway (sp# M)

Scottsboro, AL 35768

Eastdale Mall

1015 Eastdale Mall (sp #A6 & A7)

Montgomery, AL 36117

ARKANSAS

Ozark Center Place

5320 West Sunset (suite #180)

Springdale, AR 72762-4415

Alcoa Exchange

7357 Alcoa Road (suite 103)

Bryant, AR 72022-6204

Pinnacle Hills Promenade

2203 Promenade Boulevard (suite 4120)

Rogers, AR 72758

Mellor Park Mall

2113 Northwest Avenue

El Dorado, AR 71730

North Hills Shopping Center

605 US Highway 62/65 (#4)

Harrison, AR 72601

Plaza Center

40 Plaza Way (suite 40)

Mountain Home, AR 72653

ARIZONA

The Promenade at Casa Grande

1269 N Promenade Parkway (suite 134)

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

Outlets at Anthem

4250 W. Anthem Way (suite #450)

Anthem, AZ 85086-7683

Mesa Riverview

849 North Dobson Road (sp #103)

Mesa, AZ 85201

University Plaza

1131 South Plaza Way

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Nogales Plaza Shopping Center

460 North Grand Court Plaza

Nogales, AZ 85621

The Shoppes at Havasu

5601 Highway 95 N (suite 906)

Lake Havasu, AZ 86404

San Luis Shopping Center

582 E. Piceno Drive (suite 801)

San Luis, AZ 85349

The Mall at Sierra Vista

2200 El Mercado Loop (sp #1158)

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Foothills Mall

7401 N. LaCholla Boulevard (suite 103)

Tucson, AZ 85741

Queen Creek Marketplace

21506 S. Ellsworth Loop Road (suite 108)

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Tucson Spectrum

5373 South Calle Santa Cruz (suite 161)

Tucson, AZ 85706

Lake Pleasant Town Center

25546 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

Peoria, AZ 85383

Rim Country Mall

400 E. Highway 260 (suite D)

Payson, AZ 85541

Tucson Mall

4500 North Oracle Road (suite 480)

Tucson, AZ 85705

CALIFORNIA

Vacaville Premium Outlets

331 N. Nut Tree Road

Vacaville, CA 95687-3241

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets

333 Five Cities Drive (suite #115)

Pismo Beach, CA 93449-5002

West Valley Mall

3200 North Naglee Road

Tracy, CA 95304

Folsom Premium Outlets

13000 Folsom Boulevard (sp #201)

Folsom, CA 95630-8008

Viejas Outlet Center

5001 Willows Road (sp #M401)

Alpine, CA 91901-1683

Central Valley Plaza

2225 Plaza Parkway (suite J-1/2)

Modesto, CA 95350

Yuba Sutter Mall

1201 Colusa Avenue (G719)

Yuba City, CA 95991

Stadium Center

2236 Daniels Street

Manteca, CA 95337

Plaza West Covina

542 Plaza Drive (Space #542)

West Covina, CA 91790

Capitola Mall

1855 41st Avenue

Capitola, CA 95010

Century Plaza Shopping Center

4181 Century Boulevard

Pittsburg, CA 94565

The Marketplace at Hanford

212 N. 12th Avenue (suites 101 & 107)

Hanford, CA 93230

Imperial Valley Mall

3451 S. Dogwood Avenue (sp #1048)

El Centro, CA 92243

Montclair Plaza

5060 Montclair Plaza Lane (suite #2141)

Montclair, CA 91763

Plaza Camino Real

2525 El Camino Real (suite #161)

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Sunrise Mall

5932 Sunrise Mall (suite C6)

Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Clovis Commons

625 W Herndon Avenue (#200)

Clovis, CA 93612

Westminster Mall

2037A Westminster Mall

Westminster, CA 92683

Ukiah Crossroads Shopping Center

1375 North State Street

Ukiah, CA 95482

Auburn Crossroads

2580 Bell Road

Auburn, CA 95603

Inland Center

500 Inland Center Drive (space 250)

San Bernardino, CA 92408

Lakewood Center Mall

61 Lakewood Center

Lakewood, CA 90712

COLORADO

Durango Mall

800 South Camino Del Rio (suite G5)

Durango, CO 81301

Parker Pavilions

11183 S. Parker Road (suite A)

Parker, CO 80134

Southwest Plaza

8501 West Bowels Avenue (suite 2220)

Littleton, CO 80123

CONNECTICUT

Tanger Outlet Center

314 Flat Rock Place (sp #F145 & F150)

Westbrook, CT 06498-3533

Meriden Mall

470 Lewis Avenue (sp #31)

Meriden, CT 6451

Brass Mill Center

495 Union Street (suite #1058)

Waterbury, CT 6706

Buckland Hills Mall

194 Buckland Hills Drive (sp 2148)

Manchester, CT 6042

Trumbull Mall

5065 Main Street(suite 1124)

Trumbull, CT 6611

FLORIDA

St. Augustine Outlets

500 Outlet Mall Blvd. (sp #90)

St. Augustine, FL 32084-5200

Ellenton Premium Outlets

5185 Factory Shops Boulevard (sp #825)

Ellenton, FL 34222-4111

West Volusia Towne Center

937 Harley Strickland Boulevard (suite 700)

Orange City, FL 32763

Gulf Coast Towne Center

9924 Gulf Coast Main Street (suite 100)

Fort Myers, FL 33913

Oakleaf Town Center

965 Crosshill Boulevard (suite 104)

Jacksonville, FL 32222

Santa Rosa Commons

4737 Highway 90

Pace, FL 32571

Seminole Towne Center

160 Towne Center Circle (sp #B05)

Sanford, FL 32771

Santa Rosa Mall

300 Mary Esther Boulevard

Mary Esther, FL 32569

Pier Park

205 Bluefish Drive (suite 100)

Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Pavillion at Port Orange

5509 S. Williamson Boulevard (suite 105)

Port Orange, FL 32128

The Shoppes at Park Place

7328 US Hwy 19 N

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Westfield Sarasota Square

8201 South Tamiami Trail (unit 42)

Sarasota, FL 34238

Kissimmee West

4702 Target Boulevard

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Altamonte Mall

451 East Altamonte Drive (suite 1385)

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Coastland Center

1744 Tamiami Trail N. (suite C-03)

Naples, FL 34102

Miami International Mall

1455 NW 107th Avenue (suite 116A)

Doral, FL 33172

GEORGIA

Mullins Crossing

4217 Washington Road (suite #4/5)

Evans, GA 30809-3069

Savannah Mall

14045 Abercom Street (sp #2616)

Savannah, GA

Milledgeville Mall

2400 North Columbia Street

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Rincon South Shopping Center

410 S. Columbia Avenue (suite 1)

Rincon, GA 31326

Columbus Park Crossing

5550 Whittlesey Boulevard (suite 580)

Columbus, GA 31909

Dublin Mall

2005 Veterans Boulevard (suite A20)

Dublin, GA 31021

Cordele Square

1007 East 16th Avenue (suite B)

Cordele, GA 31015

Victory Square

1915 E. Victory Square (suite K)

Savannah, GA 31409

Bartow Marketplace

289 Marketplace Boulevard

Cartersville, GA 30121

Lakeside Marketplace

3384 North Cobb Parkway (suite 170)

Acworth, GA 30101

North Point Mall

1000 North Point Circle (suite 1008)

Alpharetta, GA 30022

The Overlook

210 Line Creek Drive

Peachtree City, GA 30269

IOWA

Tanger Outlet Center

150 Tanger Drive (suite #122)

Williamsburg, IA 52361-9653

Delaware Center

1802 SE Delaware Ave.

Ankeny, IA 50021

East Viking Plaza

406 Viking Plaza Drive (suite 100)

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

IDAHO

Palouse Mall

2012 W. Pullman Road

Moscow, ID 83843

Teton River Village

485 N. 2nd East (sp #104)

Rexburg, ID 83440

ILLINOIS

Westfield Hawthorn

532 Hawthorn Center

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Tanger Outlet Center

D1400 Tuscola Boulevard (suite # D14)

Tuscola, IL 61953-2066

East Court Village

3510 Court Street

Pekin, IL 61554-6211

Gerry Centennial Plaza

1670 New Douglas Road

Oswego, IL 60543

The Promenade Bolingbrook

635 E Boughton Road (suite 120)

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

White Oak Mall

2501 W. Wabash Avenue (space C10A)

Springfield, IL 62704

Aurora Commons

1266 N Lake Street (suite 104)

Aurora, IL 60506

Hickory Point Mall

1385 Hickory Point Mall

Forsyth, IL 62535

Stratford Square Mall

808 Stratford Square (sp H-08)

Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Jacksonville Shops

1931 W. Morton Avenue

Jacksonville, IL

Fairview Park Plaza

1111 West Broadway

Centralia, IL

Market Place Shopping Center

1901 North Market Street (suite T10)

Champaign, IL 61820

Oak Point Centre

1602 Ford Avenue (suite F & G)

Effingham, IL 62401

Yorktown Center

109 Yorktown Center

Lombard, IL 60148

Times Square Mall

3917 Broadway Street (suite 43)

Mount Vernon, IL 62864

INDIANA

Erskine Village

1290 East Ireland Road (suite G-1)

South Bend, IN 46614

Brownsburg Station

600 West Northfield Drive (suite 2000)

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Valparaiso Marketplace

2410 Laporte Avenue #150

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Orchard Crossing

1034 Thomas Road (suite 104)

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

College Mall

2874 East Third Street (suite C01)

Bloomington, IN 47401

Valley View

3168 South Western Avenue 311-1

Marion, IN 46953

Old Capital Center

2363 Highway 135 NW (suite 112)

Corydon, IN 47112

Columbus Center

3059 Columbus Center

Columbus, IN

KANSAS

Central Mall

2259 S. 9th Street (sp #40)

Salina, KS 67401-7313

Big Creek Crossing

2918 Vine Street (suite 210)

Hays, KS 67601-1953

Flint Hills Mall

1686 B Industrial Road

Emporia, KS 66801

Towne West Square

4600 W Kellogg Drive (suite 914)

Wichita, KS 67209-2568

KENTUCKY

Factory Stores of America

401 Commercial Drive (suite #150)

Georgetown, KY 40324-9065

Danville Manor

1560 Hustonville Road (suites 329 & 333)

Danville , KY 40422

Poplar Creek Plaza

330 Leonardwood Drive

Frankfort, KY 40601

Alexandria Village Gree

6831 Alexandria Pike

Alexandria, KY 41001

Mayo Plaza

321 N. Mayo Trail

Paintsville, KY 41240

Festival Plaza

106 Shane Drive (suite 50)

Glasgow, KY 42141

Middletown Commons

13401 Shelbyville Road (suite 116)

Louisville, KY 40223

Green River Plaza

399 Campbellsville Bypass (space 20/ 21)

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Mall St. Matthews

5000 Shelbyville Road (suite 1110)

Louisville, KY 40207

LOUISIANA

Stirling Covington Center

69292 Highway 21 (sp #100)

Covington, LA 70433-7238

Walmart Plaza

929 Keyser Avenue (unit 1, suite E)

Natchitoches, LA 71457

Walmart Plaza

5993 Mer Rouge Road

Bastrop, LA 71220

Manhattan Plaza

1723 Manhattan Boulevard (suite A)

Harvey, LA 70058

Regal Court Shopping Center

7551 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

Pineville Shopping Center

3740 Monroe Highway (suite #800)

Pineville, LA 71360

Plaza Del Rienza

357-A N. Canal Boulevard

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Riverlands Shopping Center

1422 W Airline Highway (suite 2A)

LaPlace, LA 70068

Boutte Plaza

12895 Highway 90 (suite R)

Luling, LA 70070

The Esplanade

1401 W. Esplanade Avenue (suite #402)

Kenner, LA 70065

Siegen Lane Marketplace

10511 South Mall Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Mall at St. Vincent

1133 St. Vincent Avenue (sp #120)

Shreveport, LA 71104

Lauren Parc

3015 Veteran’s Memorial Drive (suite 102)

Abbeville, LA 70510

St Mary's Plaza

861 Highway 90 East

Morgan City, LA 70380

Lapalco Village

5929 Lapalco Boulevard

Marrero, LA 70072

MASSACHUSETTS

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

1 Premium Outlets Boulevard (sp #140)

Wrentham, MA 02093-1575

Berkshire Crossing

555 Hubbard Avenue (suite 170)

Pittsfield, MA 1201

Greendale Mall

7 Neponset Street (sp #E200A)

Worcester, MA

Square One Mall

1201 Broadway (sp# N231 A)

Saugus, MA 1906

Hanover Mall

1775 Washington Street (suite 103)

Hanover, MA 2339

Liberty Tree Mall

100 Independence Way (space E127A)

Danvers, MA 1923

MARYLAND

Hagerstown Premium Outlets

560 Premium Outlets Boulevard

Hagerstown, MD 21740-9536

Security Square Mall

6901 Security Boulevard (sp #219)

Baltimore, MD 21244

Lake Forest Mall

701 Russell Avenue (suite E223)

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

St Charles Towne Center

11110 Mall Circle Drive (suite G05A)

Waldorf, MD 20603

Francis Scott Key Mall

5500 Buckeystown Pike (suite 886)

Frederick, MD 21703

Bowie Town Center

15512 Emerald Way

Bowie, MD 20716

Westfield Wheaton

11160 Veirs Mill Road (suite 167)

Wheaton, MD 20902

Mondawmin Mall

2401 Liberty Heights Avenue (space 2296)

Baltimore, MD 21215

Ellsworth Place

8661 Colesville Road (suite C-107)

Silver Spring, MD 20910

MAINE

The Outlets at Kittery

283 US Route 1 (suite #107)

Kittery, ME 03904-2505

Bangor Mall

663 Stillwater Ave (suite 1018)

Bangor, ME 4401

Tanger Outlet Center

2990 Cook Road (space 115)

West Branch, MI 48661-9389

MICHIGAN

Maple Hill Pavilion

5040 West Main Street (tenant F)

Kalamazoo, MI 49009-1004

Winchester Center

1250 S. Rochester Road (sp C-100)

Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Waterside Marketplace

50697 Waterside Drive

Chesterfield, MI 48051

Meridian Mall

1982 W. Grand River Avenue (suite 225)

Okemos, MI 48864

Midland Mall

6800 Eastman Avenue (sp #C 308)

Midland, MI 48640

Westridge Shopping Center

35585 Warren Road (suite 1)

Westland, MI 48185

Crossroads Village

47172 Michigan Avenue

Canton, MI 48188

Centerpointe Mall

3645 28th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

ABC Warehouse Shopping Center

8795 E. 34 Boon Road

Cadillac, MI 49601

Mall of Monroe

2121 North Monroe Street (sp #0110)

Monroe, MI 48162

Lansing Mall

5330 West Siginaw Highway (space 316)

Lansing, MI 48917

Fairplain Plaza

964 E Napier Avenue (sp #D 6)

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Green Oak Village Place Shopping Center

9490 Village Place Boulevard

Brighton, MI 48116

Riley Plaza

3530 W Shore Drive (suite 30)

Holland, MI 49424

Tanger Outlet Center

350 84th Street SW (suite 480)

Grand Rapids, MI 49315

MINNESOTA

Medford Outlet Center

6750 West Frontage Road (suite #446)

Medford, MN 55049-8121

River Hills Mall

1850 Adams Street

Mankato, MN 56001

Elk Park Center

19160 Freeport Street NW (space B 121)

Elk River, MN 55330

Viking Plaza Mall

3015 Highway 29 South (sp 4125)

Alexandria, MN 56308

Riverdale Village

12690 Riverdale Boulevard NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

MISSOURI

Osage Beach Premium Outlets

4540 Highway 54 (suite #M1)

Osage Beach, MO 65065

Phoenix Center II

1925 Vernaci Drive

Washington, MO 63090

Summit at Gravois Bluffs

794 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard (suite M)

Fenton, MO 63026

Heritage Place

12545 Olive Boulevard

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Huck Finn Shopping Center

210 Huck Finn Shopping Center

Hannibal, MO 63401

Shops at Boardwalk

8618 North Boardwalk Avenue (suite 9)

Kansas City, MO 64154

Deer Creek Shopping Center

3202 Laclede Station Road (suite D-100)

Maplewood, MO 63143

Bolivar Center

2520 S Springfield (suite C)

Bolivar, MO 65613

MISSISSIPPI

Factory Stores at Batesville

325 Lakewood Drive (suites 5 & 6)

Batesville, MS 38606-3018

Outlets at Vicksburg

4000 S. Frontage Road (suite #108 A)

Vicksburg, MS 39180-4465

Corinth Commons

2501 Virginia Lane (sp #G-1)

Corinth, MS 38834-6530

Dogwood Promenade

130 Promenade Boulevard (suite #B-6)

Flowood, MS 39232-8017

Turtle Creek Crossing

6055 Highway 98 West (suite #40)

Hattiesburg, MS 39402-4402

Meridian Crossroads

133 South Frontage Road (suite #108)

Meridian, MS 39301

Oxford Galleria

2305 West Jackson Avenue (suite 209)

Oxford, MS 38655

Forum Shoppes

2218 Highway 82 W (suite #300-500)

Greenwood, MS 38930

Edgewood Mall

1722 Veterans Boulevard (suite A8)

McComb, MS 39648

Greenville Mall

1651 Highway 1 South, (sp #26)

Greenville, MS 38701

Brookhaven Plaza

958 Brookway Boulevard (suite B)

Brookhaven, MS 39601

Philadelphia Marketplace

211 Lewis Avenue S (suite 10)

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Columbia Corners Shopping Center

1005 Hwy 98 Bypass (suite 6)

Columbia, MS 39429

MONTANA

Holiday Village Mall

1753 US Highway 2 NW

Havre, MT 59501

Gallatin Mall

2825 W. Main Street (sp 1K & 2K)

Bozeman, MT 59718

NORTH CAROLINA

River Bend Marketplace

129 Bleachery Boulevard (suite #F & G)

Asheville, NC 28805-8212

Heritage Crossing

3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W (suite 2D)

Wilson, NC 27896

Alamance Crossing

1015 Boston Drive

Burlington, NC 27215

Rivergate Shopping Center

14141 Steele Creek Road (suite 400)

Charlotte, NC 28273

Blue Ridge Mall

1800 Four Seasons Boulevard

Hendersonville, NC 28792

Holly Springs Towne Center

132 Grand Hill Place (suite 215)

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Tanglewood Pavilions

3850 Conlon Way (suite Q)

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Wilkes Plaza

1815 A US Highway 421 B

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Shoppes at Reidsville Ridge

1660 NC Highway 14 (sp #B)

Reidsville, NC 27320

Cypress Bay

5167 US Highway 70 W (suite 110)

Morehead City, NC 28557

New Bern Mall 3

134 Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard

New Bern, NC 28562

Sound of Freedom Shoppes

537 Highway 70 W (suite 103)

Havelock, NC 28532

Walmart Shopping Center

723 Leonard Avenue (suite G)

Albemarle, NC 28001

Cary Towne Center

1105 Walnut Street (Suite G-0144)

Cary, NC 27511

NORTH DAKOTA

Kirkwood Mall

862 Kirkwood Mall (space 465)

Bismarck, ND 58504

Columbia Mall

2800 Columbia Road (suite 342)

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Westgate Commons

1500 13th Avenue East

West Fargo, ND 58078

Hay Creek Shops

1439 East LaSalle Drive

Bismarck, ND 58503

NEBRASKA

Platte River Mall

1000 S. Dewey Street

North Platte, NE 69101

Nebraska Crossings Outlets

21355 Nebraska Crossing Drive (suite F153)

Gretna, NE 68028

Wilderness Hills S/C

2901 Crescent Drive (suite 101)

Lincoln, NE 68516

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Seabrook Commons

700 Lafayette Road (suite 207)

Seabrook, NH 3874

Brickyard Square

11 Brickyard Square (suite #9)

Epping, NH 3042



NEW JERSEY

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets

1 Premium Outlets Boulevard (suite 251)

Tinton Falls, NJ 7753

Hamilton Mall

4403 Black Horse Pike (suite 1003)

Mays Landing, NJ 8330

Livingston Mall

112 Eisenhower Parkway (space 1026)

Livingston, NJ 7039

Ocean County Mall

1201 Hooper Ave (space 1042A)

Toms River, NJ 8753

NEW MEXICO

Super Walmart Center

105 North Rosedale (suite E)

Silver City, NM 88061

Legion Plaza

2500 7th Street (suite B)

Las Vegas, NM 87701

Plaza at Enchanted Hills

3575 NM Highway 528 NE (building F suite 112)

Rio Rancho, NM 87144

NEVADA

Las Vegas Premium Outlets South

7400 S. Las Vegas Boulevard (sp #151)

Las Vegas, NV 89123-1041

Mall at Grand Canyon

4205 S. Grand Canyon Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Centennial Center

7981 W Tropical Parkway N.

Las Vegas, NV 89084

NEW YORK

Olean Mall

400 N. Union Street

Olean, NY 14760-2631

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

1620 Military Road

Niagara Falls, NY 14304-1772

Great Northern Mall

4081 Route 31

Clay, NY 13041-8762

Wilton Mall

3065 Route 50 (sp #22)

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-2960

Champlain Centre

60 Smithfield Boulevard (suite 25)

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Galleria at White Plains 1

Main Street (sp #449)

White Plains, NY 10601

Shoppes at Cortland

834 Bennie Road

Cortland, NY 13045

Broadway Mall

358 N Broadway (space 876)

Hicksville, NY 11801

Harte Haven Shopping Center

128 Harte Haven Plaza

Massena, NY 13662

Quaker Crossing Retail Center

3445 Amelia Drive

Orchard Park, NY 14127

OHIO

Prime Outlets at Jeffersonville

8130 Factory Shops Boulevard

Jeffersonville, OH 43128-9607

Spring Meadows Place

1510 Spring Meadows Drive

Holland, OH 43528

Macedonia Commons

8210 Macedonia Commons Boulevard (suite #38)

Macedonia, OH 44056-1861

Northpoint Plaza

108 Meadow Park Avenue (suite 1410)

Lewis Center, OH 43035

Bridgewater Falls

3425 Princeton Road (suite #131)

Hamilton, OH 45011-7956

Great Lakes Mall

7850 Mentor Avenue (sp #570)

Mentor, OH 44060

Massillon Marketplace

17 Massillon Marketplace Drive

Massillon, OH 44646

U Square @ the Loop

223 Calhoun Street

Cincinnati (Clifton), OH 45219

Shoppes on South Main

1111 South Main Street (sp 120)

Bowling Green, OH 43402

North Town Plaza

1397 Wagner Drive (unit #5A)

Greenville, OH 45331

McCarty Crossing

1010 E. Main

Jackson, OH 45640

Highpoint Village

2111 South Main Street

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Athens Mall

743 E State Street (suite K)

Athens, OH 45701

Cambridge Crossing

61269 Southgate Parkway

Cambridge, OH 43725

Circleville Plaza

166 Summit Avenue

Circleville, OH 43113

Eastland Towne Center

1590 Marion-Mt Gilead Road

Marion, OH 43302

OKLAHOMA

Rockwell Plaza

8325 N Rockwell Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73162-6009

Shoppes at Moore

2500 S. Service Road

Moore, OK 73160

Sooner Mall

3235 West Main Street

Norman, OK 73072

Yukon Village Shopping Center

1652 Garth Brooks Boulevard

Yukon, OK 73099

Washington Park Mall

2350 SE Washington Boulevard (sp #122 & 124)

Bartlesville, OK 74006

North Main Commons

2720 N. Main Street

Altus, OK 73521

Weatherford Shopping Center

310 N. Washington (suite 1221)

Weatherford, OK 73096

Enid Crossing

3828 W. Owen K. Garriott Road (suite 200)

Enid, OK 73701

Duncan Towne Square

1827 N. Highway 81

Duncan, OK 73533

Town Square Center

1512 North Main Street

Miami, OK 74354

Catoosa Hills Shopping Center

19665 Haynes Road (suite A)

Catoosa , OK 74015

OREGON

Cascade Village

63455 N Highway 97 (suite 78)

Bend, OR 97701

Heritage Mall

2129 14th Avenue SE

Albany, OR 97322

Lloyd Center

1020 Lloyd Center

Portland, OR 97232

La Grande Shopping Center

10303 South Walton Road (suite 1)

Island City, OR 97850

Pony Village Mall

1611 Virginia Avenue (suite 109)

North Bend, OR 97459

Timberhill Shopping Center

2479 NW Kings Boulevard

Corvallis, OR 97330

Canyon Place Shopping Center

3831 Southwest 117th Avenue (suite E)

Beaverton, OR 97005

PENNSYLVANIA

Indiana Mall

2334 Oakland Avenue (suite #245)

Indiana, PA 15701-3348

Grove City Premium Outlets

1911 Leesburg Grove City Road (suite #1130 & 1135)

Grove City, PA 16127-3356

Shenango Valley Mall

3415 East State Street

Hermitage, PA 16148-3427

Fairlane Village Mall

7155 Fairlane Village Route 61N (sp #9)

Pottsville, PA 17901-4103

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills

375 Pittsburgh Mills Circle

Tarentum, PA 15084-3837

Tanger Outlet Center

2200 Tanger Boulevard (suite 715)

Washington, PA 15301

Nittany Mall

2901 E. College Avenue (sp #312)

State College, PA 16801

Exton Square Mall

382 Exton Square Parkway (suite #2285)

Exton, PA 19341

Richland Marketplace

626 N West End Boulevard

Quakertown, PA 18951

Cranberry Mall

20111 Route 19 (suite 106)

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Oxford Valley Mall

2300 E Lincoln Highway (Suite 156)

Langhorne, PA 19047

RHODE ISLAND

Newport Towne Center

199 Connell Highway, space #7

Newport, RI 2840

SOUTH CAROLINA

Tanger Outlet Center

1414 Fording Island Road (suite #C150)

Bluffton, SC29910-8629

Citadel Mall

2070 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (suite B-304)

Charleston, SC 29407

SOUTH DAKOTA

Watertown Mall

1300 9th Ave SE (suite 78)

Watertown, SD 57201

Pierre Mall

1615 North Harrison

Pierre, SD 57501

Mitchell Mentzer Retail Mall

2207 S. Mentzer Street (suite 170)

Mitchell, SD 57301

Shoppes on 7th

3307 7th Ave SE (suite 102, 103, 104)

Aberdeen, SD 57401

TENNESSEE

Memphis Commons

8065 Giacosa Place (suite 810)

Memphis, TN 38133

Kingsport Town Center

2101 Fort Henry Drive (suite #107)

Kingsport, TN 37664

Bradley Square Mall

200 Paul Huff Parkway (box 67)

Cleveland, TN 37312-2966

Hamilton Crossing

207 Hamilton Crossing Drive

Alcoa, TN 37701

The Marketplace at Milan

15423 South First Street (#108)

Milan, TN 38358

Providence Marketplace

401 S. Mt. Juliet Road (suite 410)

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Greeneville Commons

1327 Tusculum Boulevard

Greeneville, TN 37745

West Towne Square

163 Hudson Drive

Elizabethton, TN 37643

Dyersburg Mall

2700 Lake Road (sp #1)

Dyersburg, TN 38024

North Fork Station Shopping Center

4231 Sam Walton Way

Knoxville, TN 37938

Lawrenceburg Center Shopping Center

2132 North Locust Avenue

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

River Oaks Shopping Center

1208 Huntsville Highway (suite 4)

Fayetteville, TN 37334

TEXAS

Outlets at Hillsboro

104 I Hwy 35 NE (suites #170 & 171)

Hillsboro, TX 76645-2715

Sunrise Mall

2370 N. Expressway

Brownsville, TX 78521

Dowlen Towne Center

4065 Dowlen Road (suite A)

Beaumont, TX77706-6850

Sunset Plaza

4161 Sunset Drive (sp #213)

San Angelo, TX 76904

Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets

5001 East Expressway 83 (suite 317)

Mercedes, TX 78570

Rockwall Crossing

975 East I-30 (suite 115)

Rockwall, TX 75032

Luton Ranch West

3740 E Highway 377

Granbury, TX 76049

Commerce Square

529 A West Commerce Street (sp 529 A)

Brownwood, TX 76801

Plaza Del Sol

2205 Veterans Boulevard (sp #G5 & 6)

Del Rio, TX 78840

Medallion Center

144 Medallion Center

Dallas, TX 75214

Weatherford Ridge

225 Adams Drive (suite 255)

Weatherford, TX 76086

Jefferson Square

2319 N. Main Street

Liberty, TX 77575

Market Heights Shopping Center

201 East Central Texas Expressway (suite 1180)

Harker Heights, TX 76548

North Park Plaza Shopping Center

1806 East End Boulevard

Marshall, TX 75670

Houston Premium Outlets

29300 Hempstead Road (suite 210)

Cypress, TX 77433

Southgate Center

2331 South Brahma Boulevard (sp #22)

Kingsville, TX 78363

Palestine Plaza

2002 Crockett Road

Palestine, TX 75801

League City Town Center

3010 Gulf Freeway S. (suite G)

League City, TX 77539

Valley Vista Mall

2020 S Expressway 83 (sp #B 11)

Harlingen, TX 78552

Center at Preston Ridge

3333 Preston Ridge (suite 402)

Frisco, TX 75034

Collin Creek Mall

811 N Central Expressway (sp 2455)

Plano, TX 75075

Woodbridge Crossing

3420 W FM-544 (suite 750)

Wylie, TX 75098

Denton Crossing

West 1800 South Loop 288 (suite 205)

Denton, TX 76205

Five Points

4101 IH 69 Access Road (sp #B-4)

Corpus Christi Calallen, TX 78410

Nolan River Mall

1663 W. Henderson Street (suite 30)

Cleburne, TX 76033

Tyler Shopping Center

6759 S. Broadway

Tyler, TX 75703

Walmart Supercenter Shopping Center

305 10th Street (suite 3)

Floresville, TX 78114

Sunland Park Mall

750 Sunland Park Drive (sp B-05A)

El Paso, TX 79912

Alice Center

2521 E. Main Street(suite 103)

Alice, TX 78332

Rigsby Road Shopping Center

2000 SE Loop 410 (suite 140)

San Antonio, TX 78220

Bay City Shopping Center

4310 7th Street (suite 600)

Bay City , TX 77414

Beeville Corners

2400 North St. Mary's Street (suite A)

Beeville , TX 78102

Gorman Plaza

2048 W. Oaklawn Road (suite 250)

Pleasanton, TX 78064

Plainview Commons Shopping Center

1601 North I-27 (unit F)

Plainview, TX 79072

Big Spring Crossing

2503 South Gregg Street (unit B)

Big Spring, TX 79720

Uvalde Plaza Shopping Center

2260 East Main Street

Uvalde, TX 78801

Palmhurst Village Shopping Center

228 East Mile 3 Road (suite 140)

Palmhurst, TX 78573

The Center Pearland Parkway

2650 Pearland Parkway (suite 132)

Pearland, TX 77581

The Forum at Olympia Parkway

8352 Agora Parkway (suite 100)

Selma, TX 78154

UTAH

The Meadows

777 W. Grassland Drive

American Fork, UT 84003

Clinton Pines Shopping Center

1803 West 1800 North (sp #G-4)

Clinton, UT 84015

Centerville Marketplace

156 N. Frontage Road

Centerville, UT 84014

The District at South Jordan

11534 South District Main Drive (suite #400)

South Jordan, UT 84095

Creekview Plaza

652 West Price River Drive

Price, UT 84501

The Family Center at Fort Union

7212 South Union Park Avenue

Midvale , UT 84047

Richfield Plaza

1168 South Highway 118

Richfield, UT 84701

VIRGINIA

Hanover Square North

7230 Bell Creek Road (suite E)

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Waynesboro Town Center

831 F Town Center Drive

Waynesboro, VA 22980

Norton Commons

708 Commonwealth Drive (sp #20 - 21)

Norton, VA 24273

Cherry Hill Plaza

1132 E. Stuart Drive (suite #40)

Galax, VA 24333

New River Valley Mall

754 New River Road

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Harbour View East

6253 College Drive (suite 100)

Suffolk, VA 23435

South Boston Shopping Center

3601 Old Halifax Road (suite 100)

South Boston, VA 24592

Potomac Mills

2700 Potomac Mills Circle (suite 144)

Woodbridge, VA 22192

King George Gateway

16453 Merchants Lane

King George, VA 22485

Lynnhaven Mall

701 Lynnhaven Parkway

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Springfield Town Center

6777 Springfield Mall

Springfield, VA 22150

WASHINGTON

Everett Mall

1402 SE Everett Mall Way (suite 365)

Everett, WA 98208

Vinter Square

2741 Queens Gate Drive

Richland, WA99352

Bellis Fair Mall

One Bellis Fair Parkway (suite 104)

Bellingham, WA 98226

Vancouver Mall

8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive (suite 104)

Vancouver, WA 98662

The Landing in Renton

829 N. 10th Street (suite D)

Renton, WA 98057

Hazel Dell Marketplace

628 NE 81st Street (suite B)

Vancouver, WA 98665

WISCONSIN

Crossroads Commons

1170 Meridian Drive

Plover, WI 54467

Shoppes at Fox River

1160 West Sunset Drive (suite 128)

Waukesha, WI 53189

Marinette Commons

2910 Roosevelt Road (suite D)

Marinette, WI 54143

Target Outlet Center

652 N. Edwards Boulevard

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Germantown Plaza III

N96W19140 County Line Road

Germantown, WI 53022

Corporate Center

1331 W Paradise Drive

West Bend, WI 53095

Midtown Center

4184 N 56th Street (suite 38)

Milwaukee, WI 53216

WEST VIRGINIA

The Highlands

570 Cabela Drive

Tridelphia, WV 26059

Tygart Commons

201 Tygart Mall Loop (suite 206)

Whitehall, WV 26554

WYOMING