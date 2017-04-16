Rue 21 closing 400 stores including two in Mercer County

Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing WARRENDALE, Pa. -
A Pittsburgh based teen fashion retailer has announced it is closing more than half of it's 700 stores around the country, including two in Mercer County.
Rue 21 announced last week that it made what company officials said was a difficult but necessary decision to shut down 400 stores.
The list includes 12 Pennsylvania stores, including the Shenango Valley Mall location and the store in the Grove City Premium Outlets.
The company did not say when the stores will close.
Sixteen Ohio stores are on the closing list.
Locations at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Summit Square in East Liverpool and West State Square in Alliance, Ohio are not included on the list of closings.
Two Shenango Valley Mall anchor stores, Sears and Macy's, closed their doors last month.
Sears made the closing announcement in December. Macy's followed with its closing plans in January.
