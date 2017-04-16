Valley residents demand President Trump's taxes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley residents demand President Trump's taxes

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Rogers, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Around 120 people protested in Downtown Youngstown Saturday afternoon, saying they want President Donald Trump to release his taxes.

"I want to demonstrate that people care that he keeps his promises," said Steve Hanzley of Poland.

"We need to have transparency in our government. I care for my country," said Theresa Maszczak of Canfield.

This protest was in addition to larger rallies that took place nationwide against the president's actions. 

Protestors say they want their voices to be heard in Mar a Largo. They say taxes can give a picture of whether the president is profiting from policies he is championing. 

"Without his tax returns, we can't tell the full depth of his conflicts of interest, any entanglements," said Alexis Smith, a member of the Valley Voice United for Change. "He has foreign governments with Russia, I think that's one of the biggest ones, and he has paid his fair share of taxes. April 15th is Tax Day, every year we all pay our taxes. As a wealthy business man who has gained so much from being a part of the U.S., he should at least give back a fair share."

Not releasing his taxes has some at the rally convinced there is a coverup.

The groups want Congress to pass legislation to mandate all presidents release full tax returns in the future. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:14:57 GMT
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>

  • Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:49:37 GMT
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>

  • President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:29:43 GMT

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms