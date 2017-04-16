Valley residents demand President Trump's taxes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley residents demand President Trump's taxes

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Around 120 people protested in Downtown Youngstown Saturday afternoon, saying they want President Donald Trump to release his taxes.

"I want to demonstrate that people care that he keeps his promises," said Steve Hanzley of Poland.

"We need to have transparency in our government. I care for my country," said Theresa Maszczak of Canfield.

This protest was in addition to larger rallies that took place nationwide against the president's actions. 

Protestors say they want their voices to be heard in Mar a Largo. They say taxes can give a picture of whether the president is profiting from policies he is championing. 

"Without his tax returns, we can't tell the full depth of his conflicts of interest, any entanglements," said Alexis Smith, a member of the Valley Voice United for Change. "He has foreign governments with Russia, I think that's one of the biggest ones, and he has paid his fair share of taxes. April 15th is Tax Day, every year we all pay our taxes. As a wealthy business man who has gained so much from being a part of the U.S., he should at least give back a fair share."

Not releasing his taxes has some at the rally convinced there is a coverup.

The groups want Congress to pass legislation to mandate all presidents release full tax returns in the future. 
 

