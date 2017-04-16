Negley couple gears up for first Boston Marathon

Thousands of runners from all over the globe will pound the pavement for 26.2 miles Monday in the Boston Marathon. That includes a couple from Columbiana County, who will be running side-by-side.

Megan and Tommy McNear have been training for this for a long time, with plenty of laps around Lake Tomahawk.

"We try to run between 40 and 50 miles a week. He usually gets a little bit more mileage in than I do," said Megan McNear.

Together on Monday, they'll make their Boston Marathon debut. It seems fitting, since it's running that brought these two together in the first place.

"We both were in the Salem Run Club and we just got to know each other through that," said Megan. "Eventually we started dating and doing races together."

"She encouraged me to get out and do an eight-miler with her first and she about killed me out on the trails. I guess it kind of all started from there," said Tommy. "I guess I just wanted to impress her."

Apparently it worked. The two even got engaged during a race.

"About mile eight I was kind of having a tough time, and so he said 'Just stop right here at this log and sit down for a minute.' And that's when he proposed to me," said Megan.

From there, they started talking about Boston. Tommy qualified first in the Steamtown Marathon in Scranton. Megan joined him a few months later with a time of 3:27 in Myrtle Beach.

"She's the one that actually got me into distance running, so I knew once I qualified that would be all the motivation she needed to get her part done," said Tommy.

What they did not know is how many people would be rooting for them. Megan is a teacher at East Palestine, where the entire school surprised her last week with a send-off celebration.

Beyond the surprise assembly, banners line the entire hallway outside Megan's room showing when the race begins on Monday the entire community will be behind them.

"It's been amazing. It's unexpected. I had no idea the amount of support and the amount of encouragement that everybody would offer both of us," said Megan.

A support system in the community, but also one right beside her every step of the way.

"All I can tell you is that's what brought us together, and here we are going to Boston," said Tommy.

Side-by-side, proving that love can be a marathon, sometimes literally.

Tommy is actually scheduled to start in the wave before Megan, but he's going to hang back to make sure they take every step together.