Meridian Road construction begins today

A major road project is slated to get underway today in Mahoning County.

Drivers who use North Meridian Road can expect six months of barrels and possible delays.

"It's going to add congestion but I mean this road has needed done for a long time now," said Ron Evans of Austintown. "So really as much as it's going to add congestion it's going to do a lot for this area not having to worry about running through a hole everywhere you go."

The work will include the replacement of water lines and storm sewers. But, most notable for motorists will be the road resurfacing.

"I tore out my muffler riding up that street the other day," said Antonio Morales of Austintown. "Cost me $200."

The project will be done in two phases. Starting from Mahoning Avenue, north to I-680. Followed by Mahoning Avenue, south to Cornersburg.

It's a stretch of roadway, more than 13-thousand cars and trucks drive on each day.

According to the Department of Public Works, drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays.

For some of those filling up their gas tanks at Sun Merchant on Mahoning Avenue, they say the project is welcome.

"It has to be done because them potholes are vicious out there," said Morales.

"After winter you know, the freezing sort of buckles everything and then spring time it's time to repair," said Samuel Robinson of Youngstown.

The project is a joint effort between the county and the City of Youngstown. Meridian Road stretches along the border of Youngstown and Austintown.

