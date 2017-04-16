Youngstown Police: Traffic stop results in arrest of two men with heroin

Two men are charged with possessing heroin after a traffic stop on Youngstown's South Side.

21-year-old Markeace Perkins and 23-year-old Alvin Perkins were stopped by police on Philadelphia Avenue at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say they saw Markeace Perkins frantically reaching into his front pocket of his pants.

There was a bag of suspected heroin inside his pocket according to a police report.

Police say a search of Alvin Perkins turned up a handgun and pills.

He's charged with heroin possession, drug possession, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons under a disability/

Markeace Perkins is charged with possession of heroin.

Both men are expected to answer those charges in court on Monday.