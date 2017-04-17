Austintown accident sends five to hospital

Five people are in the hospital after a two car crash in Austintown.

Police say two vehicles collided near Oakcrest Avenue and South Inglewood Avenue Sunday night.

An officer at the scene told 21 News that a car that traveling from Oakcrest either did not see the other car coming or failed to stop at the stop sign there.

There is no stop sign on Inglewood at that intersection.

Those involved in the accident were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries police say are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating.