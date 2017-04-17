Ramps at 7-11 open again after truck load of trash tips

It took crews ten hours to clean up hundreds of pounds of garbage spilled along the entrance and exit ramps at the 7-11 connector to Interstate 680.

It wasn't until early Friday afternoon that ramp from I-680 south to SR 711 north ramp was open again.

Trash and debris blocked both ramps after tumbling from a semi that overturned just before 3 a.m.

Youngstown police officers at the scene tell 21 News the driver was traveling too fast around the sharp bend.

The truck, which was carrying hundreds of pounds of trash, flipped over and onto the median.

Trash was dumped onto both southbound and northbound lanes.

The driver and a passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out, but police expect both victims to be okay.