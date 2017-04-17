John Mellencamp and Carlene Carter at Canfield Fair

Tickets go on sale this week for the main attraction at this year's edition of the Canfield Fair.

John Mellencamp will play on the grandstand stage on Sunday September 3, at 8 p.m.

Also on stage will be Carlene Carter, who performs with Mellencamp is his latest album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, which will be released later this month.

Mellencamp has been nominated for a Grammy eleven times during his 40 year career. In 1983 he won the the award for his performance of the classic "Hurts So Good"

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Carter, is the daughter of country music legends June Carter and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of "Mother" Maybelle Carter of the original Carter Family.

Ticket info:

Pre-sale: Thursday, April 20th 10am-10pm

Password: Canfield (online only) http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0500528B9D7A92A6

Ticket Prices: $99.50, $79.50, $69.50, $59.50, $49.50, $39.50

Public On-Sale: Friday, April 21st on www.ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000, or TM Mobile app.

Beginning April 24, tickets may also be purchased at the Canfield Fair Administration building, check www.canfieldfair.com for details

