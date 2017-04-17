Nicolinni's chef to compete on American Ninja Warrior

If you've ever had a Italian dish a Nicolinni's, there's a good chance Chef Patrick Lavanty had something to do with it.

"Usually, I'm in the kitchen 7 days a week ," said Lavanty.

When the doors of the restaurant close, the chef and the restaurant transform.

"I'm a chef by day and a ninja by night," said Lavanty.

He is the newest contestant on NBC's hit show American Ninja Warrior, a spot only1% of applicants clinch.

"They liked my story and they felt like giving me a chance," sad Lavanty, who runs Nicolinni's with his wife Stephanie Lavanty.

Training is tricky, so for the past 3 years the chef turned ninja has gotten creative.

"Since I'm at the restaurant seven days a week, I needed to find a convenient way to train while I'm there," said Lavanty, "So, I have some make shift obstacles a rope climb that I do, a ledge that I go ahead and work finger strength on a ledge there's always stuff to lift like jugs of oil."

Down the street, Lavanty trains at the Warrior Warehouse Fitness and Obstacle Training Center, which offers many of the same obstacles you see on the show.

Lavanty says that the key to the obstacles is not upper arm strength, but it's actually strengthening your core.

"Ninja warrior, you have to have balance you have to have agility you have to have upper body strength," said the chef.

Soon, Lavanty will compete on the official American ninja warrior course.

The biggest Challenge will be doing the obstacles at night the show tapes from 9PM to 6AM.

During our shoot, Lavanty perfectly completed each obstacle on the first try.

In the gym or in the kitchen this ninja chef is reaching new heights.

He may just bring home more than valley pride, but the grand prize, $1 million dollars.

Lavanty heads to Cleveland May 7th & 8th to compete.

If Lavanty makes the top 30 on May 8th, he will compete again on May 9th.

Then, if he is makes the top 15 on May 9th, he will head to Vegas for the American Ninja Warrior finals.

Nicolinni's will be closed May 8th and May 9th so the staff at Nicolinni's and Lavanty's children can head up to Cleveland to cheer on their favorite ninja chef!