Austintown traffic stop turns up Fentanyl

Local interstates and the turnpike have been shut down recently due to accidents. OSP says accidents aren't necessarily on the rise. So far this year in the Mahoning County area they've investigated one fatal crash, 32 crashes with injuries and 155 causing property damage. Lt. Jared Sutton, O.S.P. Post Commander of the Canfield Post, says, "What has people's attention is having three car crashes that are significant in a short periods of time. They see it as a problem we are not...More >>
A Mahoning Judge has found a Poland doctor guilty of vehicular homicide after a 2015 crash on Berlin Lake.More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state plans to hand out $3 million in grants to law enforcement agencies.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
