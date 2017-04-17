Austintown traffic stop turns up Fentanyl

A weekend traffic stop in Austintown resulted in two arrests and the discovery of narcotic that the government says can be 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin.

Police pulled over a car on New Road for making an improper lane change on Sunday.

Officers say that driver D'Anthony Brown, 23, of Youngstown, gave them a phony driver's license.

When they learned Brown's true identity, they found that he had been driving with a suspended license.

Police say that a passenger in the car , Cametrius Adams, 23, of Struthers, had been concealing a bag containing a brown powder that later tested positive for the synthetic opioid Fentanyl.

Brown was charged with obstructing official business and driving under suspension.

Adams is charged with drug abuse.