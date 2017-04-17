Touchscreen using toddlers sleeping less than peers

A new study shows babies and toddlers who spend more time using touchscreens may be getting less sleep. Experts believe electronic media may be replacing sleep time or the stimulating content may be making it harder for kids to fall asleep. The study shows 75% of more than 700 parents say their little ones uses an i-Pad or smartphone for an average of nine to 45 minutes a day. Researchers found every hour of daily touchscreen use, equaled about 15 minutes less sleep.

"It is important about one hour before sleep time to turn off all media and it is great to have media free zones in the house, the bedroom being one of the most important places. No media allowed for any age of you child, that helps them to calm down right before sleep," said Dr. Therese Linnon with Akron Children's Hospital.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently relaxed its stance on media usage. For kids over the age of six, parents are to use their own discretion on daily screen time and be consistent. For kids between the ages of two and five, no more than one hour each day is recommended. For kids under two, screen time is not encouraged unless its high quality programming and parents are encouraged to explain to their children what they are seeing.