Gas leak causes evacuation at Hubbard Arby's

HUBBARD, Ohio -

Construction crews renovating a fast food restaurant in Hubbard evacuated the work site after striking a gas line on Monday.

A worker punctured the natural gas line at around noon at the Arby's across from Truck World on Main Street.

The property was evacuated and firefighters from the Eagle Joint Fire District arrived to secure the scene until a representative from Dominion East Ohio arrived to shut off the gas supply.

There have been no reports of injuries.

