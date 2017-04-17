80-year-old Boardman man accused of fondling child

An 80-year-old Boardman man is in jail, accused of fondling a pre-teen girl.

Floyd Sowers is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to answer one count of gross sexual imposition.

Sowers was arrested on Friday after a complaint was filed by a home health care worker who had her daughter with her while working at Sower's Wolosyn Circle apartment.

The health care worker says had been in the kitchen preparing food when she went into the bedroom where her daughter was sleeping.

The woman says she walked in and saw Sowers fondling her daughter's breasts.

When police were called, Sowers told them he was touching the girl in an attempt to wake her up.

The report does not list the age of the child, but Sowers is charged under a statute that applies to juveniles under the age of thirteen.

Sowers was taken to the Mahoning County jail where he was unable to post the $8,000 bond.