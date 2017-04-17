Car crashes into Mercer County Perkins restaurant

People eating lunch at the Perkins restaurant may have been startled just after the noon hour on Monday when a car crashed into the corner of the building.

Hempfield Township Police tell 21 News that the car drove from the parking lot off Hadley Road and struck one of the towers that decorate each corner of the brick building.

Police believe the driver pushed the car's accelerator pedal instead of the brake by mistake.

The tower tumbled on top of the car, damaging the vehicle's roof.

The occupants of the car, both adults, were not hurt according to police.

No one inside the restaurant was injured and the building was inspected by members of the fire department to make sure it is still structurally sound.

No charges will be filed, according to police.