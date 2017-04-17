Niles man sentenced for wounding girlfriend

A Niles man spent a week in jail and is being fined $200 after a scuffle over a gun landed his girlfriend in the hospital.

Edward Culler, 18, was originally charged with felonious assault a week ago after he told police he had been wrestling with his girlfriend over a gun at their apartment on the 5600 block of Youngstown Warren Road.

Police were called to the apartment to investigate a report of domestic violence.

The woman was treated for a gunshot wound at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

In Niles Municipal Court on Monday, Culler pleaded no contest to a less serious charge of negligent assault.

He was sentenced to the week he had already spent in jail.