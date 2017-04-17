Tips for last minute tax filers

An international robotics competition in Washington with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations is in its final day Tuesday

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

A former Massachusetts sheriff's deputy has been convicted of helping a fishing mogul known as "The Codfather" smuggle profits out of the country.

How Trump could help sink Obama health law by withholding subsidy payments to insurers and declining to enforce the mandate to buy coverage.

Decades after dazzling sports fans and movie audiences, an aging O.J. Simpson will ask for parole after spending more than eight years in a remote Nevada prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

A wildfire burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park has destroyed eight structures and damaged another as it rages toward a Gold Rush era town.

President Donald Trump says it's probably time to "just let Obamacare fail" after the latest humiliating heath bill collapse in the Senate.

This year the deadline to file tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, three days later than the traditional April 15 deadline.

Gone are the days when the post office stayed open late for tax procrastinators trying to meet the midnight deadline. Electronic filing took care of that. But even though 70% of Americans are expected to receive a refund, many still wait until the last minute to file.

Professional tax preparer Darryl Dobransky has been doing taxes for nearly 25 years, and he has this advice if you are just sitting down to do your taxes.

"Make sure you have everything you need. Of course your W2's, if you have a mortgage, if you have real estate taxes, even charitable contributions. Make you you have all your documents before you even begin," Dobransky said.

And don't rush, take your time and always go back and double-check everything before you file. If your tax profile has changed and you're confused, that's when people turn to an expert.

"They'd rather have a professional go through it with them and tell them, yes, you can deduct something or no you cannot," said Dobransky.

Many people don't realize you can get an automatic four month extension from the IRS. But Dobransky says the deadline for that form is the same.

"It's Form 4868. You can download it right off the IRS website. If you feel you're going to owe taxes it doesn't prevent you from sending some money in. But as long as you file that extension by midnight Tuesday then you're automatically safe for another four months," .

The best thing you can do if you know you are going to miss the deadline, is file for an extension.