Tips for last minute tax filers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Tips for last minute tax filers

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

This year the deadline to file tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, three days later than the traditional April 15 deadline.

Gone are the days when the post office stayed open late for tax procrastinators trying to meet the midnight deadline. Electronic filing took care of that. But even though 70% of Americans are expected to receive a refund, many still wait until the last minute to file.  

Professional tax preparer Darryl Dobransky has been doing taxes for nearly 25 years, and he has this advice if you are just sitting down to do your taxes.

"Make sure you have everything you need. Of course your W2's, if you have a mortgage,  if you have real estate taxes, even charitable contributions.  Make you you have all your documents before you even begin," Dobransky said.

And don't rush, take your time and always go back and double-check everything before you file. If your tax profile has changed and you're confused, that's when people turn to an expert.

"They'd rather have a professional go through it with them and tell them, yes, you can deduct something or no you cannot," said Dobransky. 
Many people don't realize you can get an automatic four month extension from the IRS.  But Dobransky says the deadline for that form is the same.

"It's Form 4868. You can download it right off the IRS website. If you feel you're going to owe taxes it doesn't prevent you from sending some money in.  But as long as you file that extension by midnight Tuesday then you're automatically safe for another four months," .

The best thing you can do if you know you are going to miss the deadline, is file for an extension. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms